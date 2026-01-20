Back to the Roots, Episode 143
BTR EP 143 ARTISTS & PLAYLIST
1st SET
01-Bob Weir Easy To Slip/Heaven Help The Fool/1978 Arista
02-Sunny War Have Another Pill/Red, White & Blue/2015 Afonico Music
03-Vanessa Collier Bloodhound/Heart On The Line/2020 Self-Produced
04-Aimee Bushong Bicycle Built For Two/Chicken On My Stove (EP)/2020 1789395 DK
05-Trace Bundy Porch Swing/2004 Honest Ninja Music
2nd SET
06-Blue Moon Marquee Old Alberta/Scream, Holler & Howl/2022 Blue Moon Marquee
07-Southern Culture On The Skids My Neighbor Burns Trash/The Kudzu Ranch/2010 Kudzu Records
08-Di Anne Price A Good Man Is Hard To Find/Barrel House Queen/2010 Locobop
09-Meade Lux Lewis & Louis Bellson Bush Street Boogie/Boogie Woogie Piano & Drums/1956 Clef Records
10-'Downtown' Moses Brown Beale Street Ain't Sleeping/Happy Hour/2026 MCM World Media
11-Wes Weddell Crying Out/The Work, The Hope, The Promise/2026 Self-Produced
3rd SET
12-Tony Furtado Runnin' Down A Dream/Paradise/2019 Blue Coast Records
13-Bonnie Raitt Angel From Montgomery/Streetlights/1974 Warner Brothers Records
14-Brennen Leigh Trouble In Mind/Too Thin To Plow/2004 Self-Produced
Stand Alone (Last Word ...)
15-Fiona Boyes Nickels & Dimes/Blues For Hard Times/2011 Blue Empress Records