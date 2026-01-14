Back to the Roots, Episode 141 (Holiday Special 2025)

BTR EP 141 (XMAS) ARTISTS & PLAYLIST

1st SET

01-Fats Domino I Told Santa Claus/Christmas Gumbo/1999 The Right Stuff

02-Jennifer Porter Winter Wonderland-single/2023 Cougar Moon Music

03-Carolyn Wonderland & Guy Forsyth Merry Christmas Baby/Merry Christmas Darling/Fireside Songs For The Soul/2010 Bismeaux Records

04-Roy Milton Christmas Time Blues/Blues, Blues Yule/1991

05-HeavyDrunk The Christmas Song-single/ 2019 4142 Music

2nd SET

06-Lucinda Williams Merry Christmas Baby/Have Yourself A Rockin’ Little Christmas/2021 Highway 20 Records

07-Clifton Chenier It's Christmas Time/King Of The Bayous/1970 Arhoolie Records

08-Eliza Carthy & Jon Boden I Want A Hippopotamus For Christmas/Glad Christmas Comes/2023 Hudson Records

09-Charles Brown Santa's Blues/Charles Brown's Cool Christmas Blues/1994 Bullseye Records

10-Jorma Kaukonen Christmas Rule/Christmas/1996 Relix Records

3rd SET

11-Shinyribs Blue Christmas/The Kringle Tingle/2018 Self-produced

12-Drifters White Christmas/Billboard Greatest Christmas Hits 1955-present/1989

13-Johnny Winter (with Edgar) Please Come Home For Christmas/Where's Your Brother/1992 Pointblank

14-JD McPherson Socks/Socks/2018 New West Records