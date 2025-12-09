Back to the Roots, Episode 139

BTR EP 139Artists & Playlist

Set 1

01-Daniel DonatoLuck Of The Draw/Starlight(EP)/2019 Self-Produced

02-Miko MarksTrouble/Feel Like Going Home/2022 Redtone Records

03-Jimmy AdlerSavor The Flavor/It's Hot!/2025 Self Produced

04-Tina TurnerGood Hearted Woman/Good Hearted Woman (2025 Remaster)/1974 Explore Rights Management

05-Ina ForsmanIf You Want Me To Stay/Live/2024 Jazzhaus Records

Set 2

06-Little HatJelly Jam/Rockin' This Joint Tonight/2025 Self-Produced

07-Lee AllenThis World Could Be A Better Place To Live/I'm Leaving You Darlin'/2025 Jalyn Records

08-Les Grandes CrevettesTwo Wrongs/Two Wrongs: A Cajun Homage To Moody Smith & The Speculators/2024 LlaFeht Publishing

09-Bonnie RaittGive It Up Or Let Me Go/Live-The Record Plant 1973/2023 Homespun

10-Emma WilsonI Can't Quit You Baby/A Spoonfull Of Willie Dixon/2025 Self-Produced

Set 3

11-Corey HarrisChicken Man/Chicken Man/2024 Bloos Records

12-Matt 'The Rattlesnake' LeschBlues Cut Like Glass/Blues Cut Like Glass/2024 Blue Lotus

13-Mavis StaplesSad and Beautiful World/Sad and Beautiful World/2025 Anti

Stand Alone Last Track

14-Hunter RootIf The Body Is A Temple/Crooked Home/2025 Tolok Records