Back to the Roots, Episode 139
BTR EP 139Artists & Playlist
Set 1
01-Daniel DonatoLuck Of The Draw/Starlight(EP)/2019 Self-Produced
02-Miko MarksTrouble/Feel Like Going Home/2022 Redtone Records
03-Jimmy AdlerSavor The Flavor/It's Hot!/2025 Self Produced
04-Tina TurnerGood Hearted Woman/Good Hearted Woman (2025 Remaster)/1974 Explore Rights Management
05-Ina ForsmanIf You Want Me To Stay/Live/2024 Jazzhaus Records
Set 2
06-Little HatJelly Jam/Rockin' This Joint Tonight/2025 Self-Produced
07-Lee AllenThis World Could Be A Better Place To Live/I'm Leaving You Darlin'/2025 Jalyn Records
08-Les Grandes CrevettesTwo Wrongs/Two Wrongs: A Cajun Homage To Moody Smith & The Speculators/2024 LlaFeht Publishing
09-Bonnie RaittGive It Up Or Let Me Go/Live-The Record Plant 1973/2023 Homespun
10-Emma WilsonI Can't Quit You Baby/A Spoonfull Of Willie Dixon/2025 Self-Produced
Set 3
11-Corey HarrisChicken Man/Chicken Man/2024 Bloos Records
12-Matt 'The Rattlesnake' LeschBlues Cut Like Glass/Blues Cut Like Glass/2024 Blue Lotus
13-Mavis StaplesSad and Beautiful World/Sad and Beautiful World/2025 Anti
Stand Alone Last Track
14-Hunter RootIf The Body Is A Temple/Crooked Home/2025 Tolok Records