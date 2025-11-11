Back to the Roots, Episode 136
BTR EP 136Artists & Playlist
Set 1
01-Nick ShouldersApocalypse Never/Refugia Blues/2024 Gar Hole Records
02-Marina & The KatsThe Way You're Kissing Me/Swingsalabim/2019 Ideas Edition
03-Downhome KinTina's Torch Song/Backroads & Blues/2024 Self-Produced
04-Sweet Emma BarrettA Good Man Is Hard to Find/Her New Orleans Music/1993 GHB Records
05-Florence + the MachineMusic By Men/Everybody Scream.2025 Polydor Records
06-Mark BroussardI'd Rather Drink Muddy Water/S.O.S. 4: Blues For Your Soul/2023 Keeping The Blues Alive Records
Set 2
07-The Paul Butterfield Blues BandOne More Heartache/The Resurrection of Pigboy Crabshaw/1967 Elektra Records
08-Dave KeyesBoogie Til The Cows Come Home/Two Trains/2025 Self-Produced
09-Eden BrentWatch The World Go By/Getaway Blues/2024 Yellow Dog Records
10-Eliza GilkysonRedemption Road/Redemption Road/1996 MTI SilverWave Records
11-Dylan LeBlancExpecting To Fly/Pastimes(EP)/2021 ATO Records
Set 3
12- William Elliott WhitmoreBusted/Kilonova/2018 Bloodshot Records
13-Becky WarrenYou're Always Drunk/Undesirable/2018 Self-Produced
14-Eilen JewellDeep As Your Pocket/Butcher Holler/2024 Signature Sounds Recordings
15-Tom HambridgeWhat Might Have Been/Down The Hatch/2025 Quarto Valley Records
16-Catfish John TisdellI'd Love To Change The World/Whole World Of Trouble/2023 Self-Produced*
*Stand Alone Last Track