Back to the Roots, Episode 136

BTR EP 136Artists & Playlist

Set 1

01-Nick ShouldersApocalypse Never/Refugia Blues/2024 Gar Hole Records

02-Marina & The KatsThe Way You're Kissing Me/Swingsalabim/2019 Ideas Edition

03-Downhome KinTina's Torch Song/Backroads & Blues/2024 Self-Produced

04-Sweet Emma BarrettA Good Man Is Hard to Find/Her New Orleans Music/1993 GHB Records

05-Florence + the MachineMusic By Men/Everybody Scream.2025 Polydor Records

06-Mark BroussardI'd Rather Drink Muddy Water/S.O.S. 4: Blues For Your Soul/2023 Keeping The Blues Alive Records

Set 2

07-The Paul Butterfield Blues BandOne More Heartache/The Resurrection of Pigboy Crabshaw/1967 Elektra Records

08-Dave KeyesBoogie Til The Cows Come Home/Two Trains/2025 Self-Produced

09-Eden BrentWatch The World Go By/Getaway Blues/2024 Yellow Dog Records

10-Eliza GilkysonRedemption Road/Redemption Road/1996 MTI SilverWave Records

11-Dylan LeBlancExpecting To Fly/Pastimes(EP)/2021 ATO Records

Set 3

12- William Elliott WhitmoreBusted/Kilonova/2018 Bloodshot Records

13-Becky WarrenYou're Always Drunk/Undesirable/2018 Self-Produced

14-Eilen JewellDeep As Your Pocket/Butcher Holler/2024 Signature Sounds Recordings

15-Tom HambridgeWhat Might Have Been/Down The Hatch/2025 Quarto Valley Records

16-Catfish John TisdellI'd Love To Change The World/Whole World Of Trouble/2023 Self-Produced*

*Stand Alone Last Track

