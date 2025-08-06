Back to the Roots, Episode 124

BTR EP 124 ARTISTS & PLAYLIST

01-James McMurtry The Black Dog And The Wandering Boy/The Black Dog And The Wandering Boy/2025 New West Records

02-Nick Shoulders Rather Low/Okay, Crawdad/2019 Self-Produced

03-Lon Eldridge & Steven Troch Wished I Was In Heaven Sitting Down/Cool Iron/2018 Tub Thumper

04-Yates McKendree I Don't Care/Need To Know/2025 Qualified Records

05-Avi Kaplan Change On The Rise/I'll Get By/2020 Sequoia Summit Records

06-Bettye LaVette Don't Get Me Started/LaVette!/2023 Jay-Vee Records

07-Mike Farris Snap Your Fingers/Silver & Stone/2018 Compass Records Group

08-Duke Robillard Are You Going My Way/Roll With Me/2024 Stony Plain Records

09-The War & Treaty Til The Morning/Down To The River/2017 Strong World Entertainment

10-Cristina Vane Hear My Call/Hear My Call/2024 Blue Tip Records

11- HollyRock Old Pipe Liner/HollyRock/2025 Self-Produced

12-Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit White Man's World/The Nashville Sound/2017 Southeastern Records

13-DownBound Train Lonesome Wind/Low End Hum/2004 Self-Produced