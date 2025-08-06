CONTACT US

© 2025 Delmarva Public Media
A service of Salisbury University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support Provided By: (Sponsored Content)
What do federal funding cuts mean for Delmarva Public Media? LEARN MORE
Homegrown Shows
Back to the Roots

Back to the Roots, Episode 124

Published August 6, 2025 at 11:18 AM EDT

BTR EP 124  ARTISTS & PLAYLIST

 

01-James McMurtry   The Black Dog And The Wandering Boy/The Black Dog And The Wandering Boy/2025 New West Records

 

02-Nick Shoulders   Rather Low/Okay, Crawdad/2019 Self-Produced

 

03-Lon Eldridge & Steven Troch   Wished I Was In Heaven Sitting Down/Cool Iron/2018 Tub Thumper

 

04-Yates McKendree   I Don't Care/Need To Know/2025 Qualified Records

 

05-Avi Kaplan   Change On The Rise/I'll Get By/2020 Sequoia Summit Records

 

06-Bettye LaVette   Don't Get Me Started/LaVette!/2023 Jay-Vee Records

 

07-Mike Farris   Snap Your Fingers/Silver & Stone/2018 Compass Records Group

 

08-Duke Robillard   Are You Going My Way/Roll With Me/2024 Stony Plain Records

 

09-The War & Treaty   Til The Morning/Down To The River/2017 Strong World Entertainment

 

10-Cristina Vane   Hear My Call/Hear My Call/2024 Blue Tip Records

 

11- HollyRock   Old Pipe Liner/HollyRock/2025 Self-Produced

 

12-Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit   White Man's World/The Nashville Sound/2017 Southeastern Records

 

13-DownBound Train   Lonesome Wind/Low End Hum/2004 Self-Produced

Back to the Roots