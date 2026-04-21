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All Access 80's

All Access 80's #31 - Cities

By Evan "87" Wohltmann
Published April 21, 2026 at 11:44 AM EDT
A 45RPM record showing R.E.M.'s "Don't Go Back to Rockville" with a illustrated horse on the cover
R.E.M.'s "Don't Go Back to Rockville" 45RPM Single

On this week's episode of All Access 80's we took the skies! These songs all have something to do with flying or being up in the air!

Here's what we played this week (episode aired 04/13/26, and re-aired on 04/18/26 and 04/20/26.)

TITLE | ARTIST | ALBUM | LABEL

1. Cities | Talking Heads | Fear of Music | Sire

2. (Don't Go Back To) Rockville | R.E.M. | Reckoning | I.R.S.

3. Seattle | Public Image Ltd. | Happy? | Virgin

4. Life in Tokyo | Japan | Assemblage | Virgin

5. Englishman in New York | Sting | ...Nothing Like The Sun | A&M

6. Smooth Operator | Sade | Diamond Life | Epic

7. New York Minute | Don Henley | The End of the Innocence | Geffen

8. Tinseltown in the Rain | The Blue Nile | A Walk Across the Rooftops | Linn

9. Cities in Dust | Siouxsie and the Banshees | Tinderbox | Polydor

10. 88 Seconds in Greensboro | Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark | Crush | Virgin

11. Hey Manhattan! | Prefab Sprout | From Langley Park to Memphis | Kitchenware

12. Moskow Diskow | Telex | Looking for Saint-Tropez | Mute

13. Heaven or Las Vegas | Cocteau Twins | Heaven or Las Vegas | 4AD

All Access 80's
Evan "87" Wohltmann
Evan "87" Wohltmann is a recent graduate of Salisbury University, where he gained experience with the student run radio station WXSU.
See stories by Evan "87" Wohltmann