CONTACT US

© 2026 Delmarva Public Media
A service of Salisbury University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support Provided By: (Sponsored Content)
Homegrown Shows
Saturdays at 8pm on WSDL 90.7 FM or streaming online at delmarvapublicmedia.org
All Access 80's

All Access 80's #27 - Money!

By Evan "87" Wohltmann
Published March 10, 2026 at 10:40 AM EDT
A snapshot of the animated music video for Dire Straits' "Money For Nothing"
A snapshot of the animated music video for Dire Straits' "Money For Nothing"

On this week's episode of All Access 80's we acknowledged that money indeed does make the world go around... so we played 80's tunes talkin' about money... some about having a ton, and others about not having enough.

Here's what we played this week (episode aired 03/07/26, and re-aired 03/09/26).

TITLE | ARTIST | ALBUM | LABEL

1. Money Changes Everything | Cyndi Lauper | She's So Unusual | Portrait

2. Money for Nothing | Dire Straits | Brothers in Arms | Vertigo

3. Money's Too Tight (To Mention) | Simply Red | Picture Book | Elektra

4. I Wanna Be Rich | Calloway | All the Way | Solar

5. Opportunities (Let's Make Lots of Money) | Pet Shop Boys | Please | EMI

6. The Way It Is | Bruce Hornsby & The Range | The Way It Is | RCA

7. The Big Money | Rush | Power Windows | Mercury

8. How To Be A Millionaire | ABC | How To Be A Zillionaire | Vertigo

9. Dirty Cash (Money Talks) | The Adventures of Stevie V | Dirty Cash | Mercury

10. Pop Life | Prince | Around the World In A Day | Paisley Park

11. Money Talks | Rick James | Throwin' Down | Motown

12. Everything Counts | Depeche Mode | Construction Time Again | Sire

All Access 80's
Evan "87" Wohltmann
Evan "87" Wohltmann is a recent graduate of Salisbury University, where he gained experience with the student run radio station WXSU.
See stories by Evan "87" Wohltmann