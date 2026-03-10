All Access 80's #27 - Money!

On this week's episode of All Access 80's we acknowledged that money indeed does make the world go around... so we played 80's tunes talkin' about money... some about having a ton, and others about not having enough.

Here's what we played this week (episode aired 03/07/26, and re-aired 03/09/26).

TITLE | ARTIST | ALBUM | LABEL

1. Money Changes Everything | Cyndi Lauper | She's So Unusual | Portrait

2. Money for Nothing | Dire Straits | Brothers in Arms | Vertigo

3. Money's Too Tight (To Mention) | Simply Red | Picture Book | Elektra

4. I Wanna Be Rich | Calloway | All the Way | Solar

5. Opportunities (Let's Make Lots of Money) | Pet Shop Boys | Please | EMI

6. The Way It Is | Bruce Hornsby & The Range | The Way It Is | RCA

7. The Big Money | Rush | Power Windows | Mercury

8. How To Be A Millionaire | ABC | How To Be A Zillionaire | Vertigo

9. Dirty Cash (Money Talks) | The Adventures of Stevie V | Dirty Cash | Mercury

10. Pop Life | Prince | Around the World In A Day | Paisley Park

11. Money Talks | Rick James | Throwin' Down | Motown

12. Everything Counts | Depeche Mode | Construction Time Again | Sire

