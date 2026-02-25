All Access 80's #26 - Random Wheel!

On this week's episode of All Access 80's we let the odds speak! I simply shuffled my Spotify library until I landed on enough songs to fill a random hour of play!

Here's what we played this week (episode aired 02/21/26, and re-aired 02/23/26).

1. Our House | Madness | Madness | Geffen

2. Stop Draggin' My Heart Around | Stevie Nicks & Tom Petty | Bella Donna | Warner

3. E=MC2 | Big Audio Dynamite | This is Big Audio Dynamite | CBS

4. Some Girls Are Bigger Than Others | The Smiths | The Queen Is Dead | Sire

5. Disorder | Joy Division | Unknown Pleasures | Factory

6. Stanlow | Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark | Organisation | Virgin

7. Model Man | King Crimson | Three of a Perfect Pair | E'G

8. The Last Picture Show | Razorcuts | Storyteller | Creation

9. Shake It | David Bowie | Let's Dance | EMI

10. Desire | U2 | Rattle and Hum | IslNS

11. I Ran (So Far Away) | A Flock of Seagulls | A Flock of Seagulls | Jive

12. All Fall Down | Primal Scream | Reverberations | Creation

13. After The Love Has Gone | Earth, Wind & Fire | I Am | CBS

14. Blue Eyed Pop | The Sugarcubes | Life's Too Good | Rough Trade

15. Grass | XTC | Skylarking | Virgin

