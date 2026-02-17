All Access 80's #25 - Love!
On this week's episode of All Access 80's we celebrated Valentine's Day weekend! The love songs of the 80's - both hits and obscure picks - filled the airwaves for our hour.
Here's what we played this week (episode aired 02/14/26, and re-aired 02/16/26).
1. The Way You Make Me Feel | Michael Jackson | Bad | Epic
2. I'll Be Your Mirror | The Primitives | Pure | RCA
3. Language of Flowers | Pale Saints | The Comforts of Madness | 4AD
4. This Charming Man | The Smiths | The Smiths | Sire
5. Message to my Girl | Split Enz | Conflicting Emotions | A&M
6. Standing Here | The Stone Roses | The Stone Roses (20th Anniversary Collector's Ed.) | Silvertone
7. Never Knew Love Like This Before | Stephanie Mills | Sweet Sensation | 20th Century Fox
8. Raspberry Beret | Prince | Around The World In A Day | Paisley Park
9. The Sweetest Taboo | Sade | Promise | Epic
10. Saturday Night | The Blue Nile | Hats | Linn
11. Sweet Love | Anita Baker | Rapture | Elektra
12. Love On A Farmboy's Wages | XTC | Mummer | Virgin
13. Whole Wide World | Wreckless Eric | Wreckless Eric | Stiff
14. Cico Buff | Cocteau Twins | Blue Bell Knoll | 4AD