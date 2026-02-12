All Access 80's #24 - The Open Road!

On this week's episode of All Access 80's we hit the open road. Simply put, we played 80s tracks that speak of roads, streets and other paths of travel!

Here's what we played this week (episode aired 02/07/26, and re-aired 02/09/26).

1. Road to Nowhere | Talking Heads | Little Creatures | Sire

2. Lonely Streets | The Primitives | Pure | RCA

3. Road | The House of Love | The House of Love | Creation

4. Fascination Street | The Cure | Disintegration | Fiction

5. Respectable Street | XTC | Black Sea | Virgin

6. Streets of Philadelphia | Bruce Springsteen | Streets of Philadelphia | Columbia

7. Hit the Road Jack | Buster Poindexter | Buster Goes Berserk | RCA

8. Mercy Street | Peter Gabriel | So | Geffen

9. Gun Street Girl | Tom Waits | Rain Dogs | Island

10. Freeway of Love | Aretha Franklin | Who's Zoomin Who? | Arista

11. Charlotte Street | Lloyd Cole and the Commotions | Rattlesnakes | Polydor

12. Where The Streets Have No Name | U2 | The Joshua Tree | Island

13. A Wretched Street | The Cleaners From Venus | Midnight Cleaners | Calypso Now

14. Streets of Your Town | The Go-Betweens | 16 Lovers Lane | Mushroom