All Access 80's #22 - Dreamscapes Pt. 2
On this week's episode of All Access 80's we took a second look at "dreamscapes." These songs are lush, ethereal, and make you feel like you're in mid-air! A first episode of this theme aired back in August, here is a follow up!
Here's what we played this week (episode aired 1/17/26, and re-aired 1/19/26).
1. A Kissed Out Red Floatboat | Cocteau Twins | Blue Bell Knoll | 4AD
2. Yearning For Your Love | The Gap Band | The Gap Band III | Mercury
3. Seven Wonders | Fleetwood Mac | Tango in the Night | Warner
4. Fragile | Sting | ...Nothing Like The Sun | A&M
5. In Your Eyes | Peter Gabriel | So | Geffen
6. Medusa | Clan of Xymox | Medusa | 4AD
7. Sight of You | Pale Saints | The Comforts of Madness | 4AD
8. Plainsong | The Cure | Disintegration | Fiction
9. Human Nature | Michael Jackson | Thriller | Epic
10. The Downtown Lights | The Blue Nile | Hats | Linn
11. The October Man | Bill Nelson | The Love That Whirls | Mercury