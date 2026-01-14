CONTACT US

© 2026 Delmarva Public Media
A service of Salisbury University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support Provided By: (Sponsored Content)
Homegrown Shows
Saturdays at 8pm on WSDL 90.7 FM or streaming online at delmarvapublicmedia.org
All Access 80's

All Access 80's #21 - Percussion Rules!

By Evan "87" Wolhtmann
Published January 14, 2026 at 11:39 AM EST
Talking Heads performing in 1984
Michael Ochs
Talking Heads performing in 1984

On this week's episode of All Access 80's we explored unique and interesting uses of percussive instruments. Come feel the beat with tablas, talking drums, shakers and other doo-hickeys!

Here's what we played this week (episode aired 1/10/26, and re-aired 1/12/26).

1. Crosseyed and Painless | Talking Heads | Remain in Light | Sire

2. Dreaming | Poly Styrene | Translucence | United Artists

3. Synchro Feelings - Ilako | King Sunny Ade | Synchro System | Island

4. Slipped Disc | Lizzy Mercier Descloux | Mambo Nassau | Philips

5. Moonlight in Glory | Brian Eno, David Byrne | My Life in the Bush of Ghosts | Sire

6. I Want Your (Hands on Me) | Sinead O'Connor | The Lion and the Cobra | Chrysalis

7. Mother Tongue | Dead Can Dance | The Serpent's Egg | 4AD

8. Benoego | Don Cherry | Home Boy, Sister Out | Barclay

9. Grass | XTC | Skylarking | Virgin

10. Sign O' The Times | Prince | Sign O' The Times | Paisley Park

11. What's That You're Doing | Paul McCartney | Tug of War | Columbia

12. The Perfect Kiss | New Order | Low-Life | Factory

All Access 80's
Evan "87" Wolhtmann
Evan "87" Wohltmann is a recent graduate of Salisbury University, where he gained experience with the student run radio station WXSU.
See stories by Evan "87" Wolhtmann