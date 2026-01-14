All Access 80's #21 - Percussion Rules!

On this week's episode of All Access 80's we explored unique and interesting uses of percussive instruments. Come feel the beat with tablas, talking drums, shakers and other doo-hickeys!

Here's what we played this week (episode aired 1/10/26, and re-aired 1/12/26).

1. Crosseyed and Painless | Talking Heads | Remain in Light | Sire

2. Dreaming | Poly Styrene | Translucence | United Artists

3. Synchro Feelings - Ilako | King Sunny Ade | Synchro System | Island

4. Slipped Disc | Lizzy Mercier Descloux | Mambo Nassau | Philips

5. Moonlight in Glory | Brian Eno, David Byrne | My Life in the Bush of Ghosts | Sire

6. I Want Your (Hands on Me) | Sinead O'Connor | The Lion and the Cobra | Chrysalis

7. Mother Tongue | Dead Can Dance | The Serpent's Egg | 4AD

8. Benoego | Don Cherry | Home Boy, Sister Out | Barclay

9. Grass | XTC | Skylarking | Virgin

10. Sign O' The Times | Prince | Sign O' The Times | Paisley Park

11. What's That You're Doing | Paul McCartney | Tug of War | Columbia

12. The Perfect Kiss | New Order | Low-Life | Factory