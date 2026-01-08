All Access 80's #20 - Holiday Cheer

On this week's episode of All Access 80's we got festive, playing some favorite and obscure holiday tunes! If you find yourself feeling like you miss Santa in the midst of June, these tracks should help fill that void!

Here's what we played this week (episode aired 12/20/25, and re-aired 12/27/25).

SONG | ARTIST | ALBUM | LABEL

1. Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) | U2 | A Very Special Christmas | A&M

2. Wonderful Christmastime | Paul McCartney | McCartney II | Columbia

3. Winter Wonderland | Eurythmics | A Very Special Christmas | A&M

4. Driving Home For Christmas | Chris Rea | Driving Home For Christmas | Magnet

5. Happy Christmas (War is Over) | The Alarm | Standards | I.R.S.

6. Christmas Rappin' | Kurtis Blow | Kurtis Blow | Mercury

7. Christmas in Hollis | Run-D.M.C. | Tougher than Leather | Profile

8. Frosty The Snowman | Cocteau Twins | Snow | Fontana

9. Our First Christmas | Alexander O'Neal | My Gift For You | Tabu

10. Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town | Ray Charles | The Spirit of Christmas | Columbia

11. The Joy Of Christmas | New Edition | Christmas All Over The World | MCA

12. Silent Night | Sinead O'Connor | Silent Night | Ensign

13. Silent Night | The Dickies | The Incredible Shrinking Dickies | A&M

14. Merry Christmas (I Don't Want To Fight Tonight) | The Ramones | Brain Drain | Chrysalis

15. Mary's Boy Child / O My Lord | Boney M. | Christmas Album | Hansa

16. Last Christmas | Wham! | Last Christmas | Epic