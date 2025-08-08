CONTACT US

All Access 80's - Episode #4 - Lyrical Geniuses!

By Evan "87"
Published August 8, 2025 at 11:58 AM EDT

On this week's episode of All-Access 80's, the theme was Lyrical Genius - and we checked out some of the most crafty and creative lyricists of the time period.

Here's what we played this week:

AA80's ARTISTS & PLAYLIST

Artist | Song | Album| Label

1. Tinseltown in the Rain | The Blue Nile | A Walk Across The Rooftops | Linn

2. Fast Car | Tracy Chapman | Tracy Chapman | Elektra

3. Grandma's Hands | Gil Scott-Heron | Reflections | Arista

4. Shout | Tears for Fears | Songs from the Big Chair | Mercury

5. Cloudbusting | Kate Bush | Hounds of Love | EMI

6. Appetite | Prefab Sprout | Steve McQueen | Kitchenware

7. Man in the Long Black Coat | Bob Dylan | Oh Mercy | Columbia

8. This Night Has Opened My Eyes | The Smiths | Hatful of Hollow | Rough Trade

9. Nightswimming | R.E.M. | Automatic For The People | Warner Bros.

10. Just Like U Said It Would B | Sinead O'Connor | The Lion and the Cobra | Chrysalis

11. This Is the Sea | The Waterboys | This Is the Sea | Island

Evan "87"
Evan "87" is a recent graduate of Salisbury University, where he gained experience with the student run radio station WXSU.
