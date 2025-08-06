All Access 80's Episode #5 - 80's Summertime
On this week's episode of All-Access 80's, the theme was 80's Summertime - we listened to some classic summer-feelin' tunes from the decade.
Here's what we played this week:
AA80's ARTISTS & PLAYLIST
Artist | Song | Album| Label
1. Paradise | Sade | Stronger than Pride | Epic
2. Could You Be Loved | Bob Marley & The Wailers | Uprising | Tuff Gong
3. Waterfall | The Stone Roses | The Stone Roses | Silvertone
4. Oblivious | Aztec Camera | High Land, Hard Rain | Rough Trade
5. Graceland | Paul Simon | Graceland | Warner Bros.
6. Amour Et Souvenir | Diblo With Loketo | Super Soukous | Shanachie
7. Bastards of Young | The Replacements | Tim | Sire
8. Rosanna | TOTO | IV | Columbia
9. A Kissed Out Red Floatboat | Cocteau Twins | Blue Bell Knoll | 4AD
10. Magic | The Cars | Heartbeat City | Elektra
11. The Way It Is | Bruce Hornsby & The Range | The Way It Is | RCA
12. Avalon | Roxy Music | Avalon | E'G
13. Save it For Later | The English Beat | Special Beat Service | IRS