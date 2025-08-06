All Access 80's Episode #5 - 80's Summertime

On this week's episode of All-Access 80's, the theme was 80's Summertime - we listened to some classic summer-feelin' tunes from the decade.

Here's what we played this week:



AA80's ARTISTS & PLAYLIST

Artist | Song | Album| Label

1. Paradise | Sade | Stronger than Pride | Epic

2. Could You Be Loved | Bob Marley & The Wailers | Uprising | Tuff Gong

3. Waterfall | The Stone Roses | The Stone Roses | Silvertone

4. Oblivious | Aztec Camera | High Land, Hard Rain | Rough Trade

5. Graceland | Paul Simon | Graceland | Warner Bros.

6. Amour Et Souvenir | Diblo With Loketo | Super Soukous | Shanachie

7. Bastards of Young | The Replacements | Tim | Sire

8. Rosanna | TOTO | IV | Columbia

9. A Kissed Out Red Floatboat | Cocteau Twins | Blue Bell Knoll | 4AD

10. Magic | The Cars | Heartbeat City | Elektra

11. The Way It Is | Bruce Hornsby & The Range | The Way It Is | RCA

12. Avalon | Roxy Music | Avalon | E'G

13. Save it For Later | The English Beat | Special Beat Service | IRS