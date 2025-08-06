All Access 80's Episode #3 - Solo Ventures

On this week's episode of All-Access 80's, the theme was Solo Ventures - and we took a peek at the solo explorations of members of 80's groups.

Here's what we played this week:

AA80's ARTISTS & PLAYLIST

Artist | Song | Album| Label

1. David Byrne | Make Believe Mambo | Rei Momo | Luaka Bop

2. Peter Murphy | Tale of the Tongue | Should the World Fail to Fall Apart | Beggars Banquet

3. Peter Tosh | Johnny B. Goode | Mama Africa | EMI America

4. Poly Styrene | Bicycle Song | Translucence | United Artists

5. David Lee Roth | Damn Good | Skyscraper | Warner Bros.

6. Colin Newman | Truculent Yet | Not To | 4AD

7. Andy Summers & Robert Fripp | I Advanced Masked | I Advance Masked | A&M

8. David Sylvian | Silver Moon Over Sleeping Steeples | Gone to Earth | Virgin

9. Ian McCulloch & Liz Fraser | Candleland | Candleland | Sire

10. Ozzy Osbourne | Flying High Again | Diary of a Madman | Jet

11. George Clinton | Atomic Dog | Computer Games | Capitol

12. Sinead O'Connor & The Edge | Heroine | Captive: Original Soundtrack | Virgin

13. Donald Fagen | The Goodbye Look | The Nightfly | Warner Bros.