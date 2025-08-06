All Access 80's Episode #2 - Turn of the Decade

On this week's episode of All-Access 80's, the theme was Turn of the Decade - and we checked out the innovators of the 80's sound as it was brewing in the late 1970's, and into the 80's.

Here's what we played this week:

AA80's ARTISTS & PLAYLIST

Artist | Song | Album| Label

1. Films | Gary Numan | The Pleasure Principle | Beggars Banquet

2. Twilight | U2 | Boy | Island

3. Time Out Of Mind | Steely Dan | Gaucho | MCA

4. Dark Entries | Bauhaus | Dark Entries | 4AD

5. Once In A Lifetime | Talking Heads | Remain In Light | Sire

6. I Wanna Be Your Lover | Prince | Prince | Warner Bros.

7. Games Without Frontiers | Peter Gabriel | Peter Gabriel (Melt) | Charisma

8. Hammond Song | The Roches | The Roches | Warner Bros.

9. Dub In A Matthews Lane Arena | Augustus Pablo | Rockers Meets King Tubby's In A Fire House | Rockers

10. Agony of Defeet | Parliament | Trombipulation | Casablanca

11. Just The Two of Us | Grover Washington Jr. & Bill Withers | Winelight | Elektra

12. Beauty and the Beast | David Bowie | Heroes | RCA