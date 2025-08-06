CONTACT US

Homegrown Shows
Saturdays at 8pm on WSDL 90.7 FM or streaming online at delmarvapublicmedia.org
All Access 80's

All Access 80's Episode #1 - 80's Down Under!

By Evan "87"
Published August 6, 2025 at 1:40 PM EDT

On this week's episode (pilot episode!) of All-Access 80's, the theme was Lyrical Genius - and we checked out some of the most crafty and creative lyricists of the time period.

Here's what we played this week:

AA80's ARTISTS & PLAYLIST

Artist | Song | Album| Label

1. Tristesse | The Church | Heyday | Warner Bros.

2. Streets of Your Town | The Go-Betweens | 16 Lovers Lane | Mushroom

3. Mr. Clarinet | The Birthday Party | Heehaw | 4AD

4. The One Thing | INXS | Shabooh Shoobah | ATCO

5. It's A Mistake | Men At Work | Cargo | Columbia

6. Doors | Mike Nock | Ondas | ECM

7. Rolling Moon | The Chills | Kaleidoscope World | Creation

8. Waltz Country Dance | The Bushwackers Band | Dance Album | Avenue

9. Djapana | Yothu Yindi | Homeland Movement | Mushroom

10. Mother Tongue | Dead can Dance | The Serpent's Egg | 4AD

11. Don't Dream It's Over | Crowded House | Crowded House | Capitol

