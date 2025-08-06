All Access 80's Episode #1 - 80's Down Under!
On this week's episode (pilot episode!) of All-Access 80's, the theme was Lyrical Genius - and we checked out some of the most crafty and creative lyricists of the time period.
Here's what we played this week:
AA80's ARTISTS & PLAYLIST
Artist | Song | Album| Label
1. Tristesse | The Church | Heyday | Warner Bros.
2. Streets of Your Town | The Go-Betweens | 16 Lovers Lane | Mushroom
3. Mr. Clarinet | The Birthday Party | Heehaw | 4AD
4. The One Thing | INXS | Shabooh Shoobah | ATCO
5. It's A Mistake | Men At Work | Cargo | Columbia
6. Doors | Mike Nock | Ondas | ECM
7. Rolling Moon | The Chills | Kaleidoscope World | Creation
8. Waltz Country Dance | The Bushwackers Band | Dance Album | Avenue
9. Djapana | Yothu Yindi | Homeland Movement | Mushroom
10. Mother Tongue | Dead can Dance | The Serpent's Egg | 4AD
11. Don't Dream It's Over | Crowded House | Crowded House | Capitol