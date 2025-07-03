New Programs Debuting on WSDL in July

Delmarva Public Media is happy to announce several new shows that will be hitting the airwaves on WSDL 90.7 FM beginning Sunday, July 6th.

This Old House Radio Hour will premiere at 7am on WSDL and it will air right after the popular You Bet Your Garden program, which will move up one hour and air weekly from henceforth on Sunday mornings at 6am.

This Old House Radio Hour is produced by American Public Media and is your destination for all things home improvement, DIY, and restoration. The program is hosted by This Old House editor Jenn Largesse and she will be with you each week to tackle your home repair questions and share expert advice. From historic restorations to practical fixes, This Old House Radio Hour is sure to bring you incredible stories of craftmanship and renovation, while celebrating the art of doing things right.

Also debuting on WSDL during are three new homegrown music programs that will fill the 2pm block on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

All Access 80’s: Mondays, 2pm on WSDL

Hosted by recent Salisbury University graduate Evan “87”, the show takes a weekly deep dive into all of the sounds and the style that helped define one of the most unique decades in music history: The 1980’s.

Off the Charts: Tuesdays, 2pm on WSDL

Hosted by DPM Arts and Culture reporter Jenny O’Connor, Off the Charts pulls standout tracks from the Americana and College radio charts for a music discovery show that will help you keep up with the songs that are making moves in the music industry.

The General Store: Wednesdays, 2pm on WSDL

Hosted by JB, the General Store’s music custodian, this program highlights great songs and songwriters from the 1960’s through present day. From the familiar to the obscure, this show is a celebration of songs that have helped define the eras in which they were written and the ones that you know so well, they almost feel like home.

All three programs are produced by Delmarva Public Media at our Salisbury University studios.

Other notable changes include the movement of the following programs:

The Swampcandy Radio Hour (Saturdays at 8pm on WSDL) will sadly be leaving our lineup.

“I want to thank host Ruben Dobbs for creating one of the coolest and probably the most unique radio show I’ve ever heard on the public radio airwaves”, said Delmarva Public Media CCO Bryan Russo. “I was happy to help produce the program and I was pleased with the audience that it built over the past two years. I wish Ruben nothing but the best as he moves on to new off-air adventures.”

All Access 80’s will take the Saturday at 8pm slot on WSDL beginning July 5th.

Ozark Highlands Radio will be moving to Saturday mornings at 5am on WSDL beginning July 5th.

With Good Reason Radio will be moving to Saturday mornings at 6am on WSDL beginning July 5th.