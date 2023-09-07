“Between the Keys” to Replace “Weekend Radio with Robert Conrad” on WSCL Beginning September 9th.

For Immediate Release:

On September 9th “Between the Keys with Jed Distler” will be replacing “Weekend Radio with Robert Conrad” on WSCL 89.5 FM.

Since 1982, host Robert Conrad’s unique sense of humor and imagination has been displayed to the national radio audience each week on more than 80 stations across the country showcasing what the host once described as “curiously strange and offbeat potpourri of music, wit and convivial companionship."

Weekend Radio’s production team released this statement before its final broadcast on Labor Day weekend.

“After carefully reviewing the new music rights agreement negotiated by CPB, PBS and NPR on behalf of public media, and after conferring with legal counsel, we have concluded that the agreements may not cover some spoken word/comedy routines. Given WCLV's small staff, we don't have the resources needed to research all the spoken word/comedy routines in the WCLV audio library. Rather than risk inadvertently violating the terms of the agreements, we've decided our best course of action is to stop producing and distributing Weekend Radio, since spoken word and comedy routines have been such an essential part of the show.

Thank you for sharing that curiously strange and offbeat potpourri of music, wit and convivial companionship with your listeners!”

In Weekend Radio’s absence, WSCL listeners can tune in to “Between the Keys” with Jed Distler every Saturday evening at 6.

Distler is an American Composer based in New York who presents and discusses a variety of music with music creators.

“Between the Keys” is a WWFM production, for more information check out the show’s website here: https://www.wwfm.org/show/between-the-keys-with-jed-distler

