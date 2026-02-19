Why Did Del. Sheree Sample-Hughes Defy Her Party on Redistricting?

Delegate Sheree Sample-Hughes is known as bit of a maverick when it comes to the Democratic leadership in Annapolis. And she defied them once again by voting against the redistricting plan aimed at eliminating the last Republican in Maryland congressional delegation Andy Harris, Delmarva Public Media's Kevin Diaz talked with her about her decision. The full interview can be heard on this Friday's Delmarva Today at noon on WSDL and WESM.