Why Did Del. Sheree Sample-Hughes Defy Her Party on Redistricting?

Delmarva Public Media | By Don Rush
Published February 19, 2026 at 6:08 PM EST
Delegate Sheree Sample-Hughes is known as bit of a maverick when it comes to the Democratic leadership in Annapolis. And she defied them once again by voting against the redistricting plan aimed at eliminating the last Republican in Maryland congressional delegation Andy Harris, Delmarva Public Media's Kevin Diaz talked with her about her decision. The full interview can be heard on this Friday's Delmarva Today at noon on WSDL and WESM.

Don Rush
Don Rush is the News Director and Senior Producer of News and Public Affairs at Delmarva Public Media. An award-winning journalist, Don reports major local issues of the day, from sea level rise, to urban development, to the changing demographics of Delmarva.
