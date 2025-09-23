Delaware Moves to Identify Animal Abusers

RUSH: Images of a dog lying slumped on the ground from abuse by his owner across our television screens in recent years with appeals for donations. This is Don Rush. Delaware has decided to do something about such abuse with a new law that directs the Office of Animal Welfare to keep a list of adults convicted of animal abuse. It was signed into law by governor Matt Meyer and was celebrated this month at the Brandywine Valley SPCA's Copeland Center for Animal Welfare. DelMarva Public Media's Kevin Diaz has the story.

DIAZ: It's not easy to get the political parties to agree on things these days, but lawmakers in Delaware have found that when it comes to protecting animals from abuse, you can have bipartisan agreement.

WILLIAMS: So in the house, there was one vote no.

DIAZ: That state representative Kimberly Williams, one of the sponsors of a new animal welfare law. It creates a list of people convicted of animal abuse in Delaware. It will be available on the state's websites and must be checked by shelters before adopting out pets. It also will be accessible to the public; names, photos, everything. The idea is to safeguard the pet adoption process and keep animals out of the hands of abusers. Christina Motoyoshi of the Delaware Office of Animal Welfare explains the need.

MOTOYOSHI: We know that people who abuse animals are more likely to do it again. It's usually not the first time they've done it, and it probably won't be their last. And so it's a deterrent, and it's also to help prevent them from getting their next victim.

DIAZ: Mike Kaviani with the Brandywine Valley SPCA in Georgetown, Delaware said stories of animal abuse, including dog fighting rings seem to be on the rise. One theory is that the spike could be linked to more challenging economic times. From 2023 to 2024, he said the State Office of Animal Welfare sees more than 2000 animals for cruelty conditions. Motoyoshi said that animal abuse is frequently linked to domestic violence - another reason to publicly track instances of cruelty to animals.

Motoyoshi: We know animal abusers are likely to harm animals again, but we also know that animal abuse is often connected to human abuse, and those who abuse animals are likely to also harm people, whether that's through child abuse or domestic violence. So these things don't really happen DIA. They're often connected.

DIAZ: Delaware's law is the latest in a growing number of states that either have or are considering public animal cruelty registered.

Motoyoshi: It's something that has been done throughout the country in different places, and so it's kind of gaining momentum.

DIAZ: Maryland law makes it illegal to abuse or abandon pets, but to date has no public registry in the works. But instances of abuse or neglect can come from surprising places. Dorchester County officials have been investigating the circumstances of a police dog that was left too long in a squad car in the heat of a hot summer day and died. Some lawmakers in Delaware expressed concern that a public registry could subject people in difficult circumstances to public shaming or be used to deny them access to housing or jobs. But William said the laws aim mainly at the worst of the worst.

WILLIAMS: This bill is around those who are really the horrific offenses like dog fighting. There was an example given by one of the shelters where a dog was beaten with a board. It is our job to protect those who need protecting that don't have it.

DIAZ: According to Motoyoshi, that includes the practice of making dogs fight for their owners' gambling pleasure.

MOTOYOSHI: Yeah, it's still happening. I mean, it's gotten more sophisticated and a lot of it's like communication is online and through apps and through technology, and so I think it's a little harder to pinpoint, but we have had cases in recent years of animal fighting here in Delaware, so it's still happening.

DIAZ: But in the end, Delaware lawmakers came together to protect animals that otherwise could not protect themselves. For Delmarva Public Media, this is Kevin Diaz.