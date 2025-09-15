Maryland Folk Festival: Afro-Puerto Rican Orchestra Kadencia

Celebrating the rich tradition of Afro-Puerto Rican music the Kadencia Orchestra will be coming to the Maryland Folk Festival. WESM's Off the Record with Stephan Philip Harvey talks with the group about their music.

Kadencia is certified by the Institute of Puerto Rican Culture as an authentic performer of Puerto Rican Folk music. Kadencia is also part of the Virginia Commission for the Arts touring directory, and a resident artist at the Perkinson Center for the Arts and Education, in Chesterfield, Virginia.

