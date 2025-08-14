A Spotlight on Rehoboth Drag Queens (part 2)

In recent years, drag queens and drag shows have been attacked with some lawmakers attempting to ban them. But the celebration scene on stage at Freddie's Beach Bar and Restaurant in Rehoboth Beach is a reminder of how far they've come.

“Let's do it. Welcome to the stage. Your show host is an MC here each and every Friday and Saturday now. Me, Magnolia Applebottom,” Applebottom said.

They also have a rich history in America, reaching back to the 19th century and picked up by Vaudeville. The 1920s and 30s speakeasies where they sold liquor during prohibition became safe spaces for the community that saw a proliferation of drag shows. But perhaps the most important moment in their history was the Stonewall Uprising of 1969 when a group of drag queens fought with New York police who were raiding the local gay establishment. From that moment on flowed the likes of Harvey Milk and others who became the modern gay rights movement. at Freddie's. There's an appreciation for that tradition. After finishing her performance, Magnolia Applebottom who MCed the evening show, observed,

“I always say that a drag queen's the one who threw the first brick. So I mean, drag queens are always starting something, aren't they?” Applebottom asked.

But the LGBTQ+ community has struggled facing the ravages of AIDS and the opposition to gay marriage and gays in the military. Another performer, 30-year-old Enigma whose robust athletics has captivated the audience.

“I could not do this if the older queer people did not fight for me to be able to say that this is my full-time job. So I think it's very important to show appreciation to those who came before us and to invite them into the fold,” Enigma explained.

But their struggle continues with state lawmakers pushing measures that would restrict or outright ban drag queens in the shows, and Enigma hopes her performances change people's minds.

“A lot of times when people leave my shows, the one piece of feedback I always get is, this is not what I thought it was going to be. Because they leave with an experience. They realize that these aren't just people running around in wigs. These are artists who pour their heart into performing for you and entertaining you,” said Enigma.

Mr. Frivolity and joy of the evening in his restaurant, Freddie Lutz says he is concerned about the times that he's living in, especially for his community.

“I think we're in a very bad place right now. I think we have to stand up for our rights, and it is our right to exist nonetheless.”

Security is always a part of such performances with instances of violence against the LGBTQ+ community reported around the country. Again, Magnolia Applebottom,

“The Pulse shootings and stuff like that. I think every bar or restaurant in this town has some type of security if it's a club setting. So wherever I work, we have security. We have amazing staff that are very vigilant at all times,” Applebottom assured.

But these immediate concerns are left outside. Patrons dance and sing to the music that they know so well. Often raising their arms in the air and handing money to the drag queens as they pass by. Jeff Roses sits at the bar with a friend. They're both from DC and patronize the Freddie's near the nation's capital.

“I just love the high energy and how the whole community comes together, and it's just great atmosphere,” Roses said.

Ever thought about going up yourself?

“Oh, absolutely not,” said Roses.

You're not a performer.

“No, I'm not,” Roses said.

And for many of the patrons, the drag queens represent outspoken resilience in the face of the current times. 21-year-old Eddie Temple from Newark.

“I'm optimistic for the community and who we are. We're still here through everything, and I think that's the most important part, and that's what we need to focus on right now,” Temple said.

This is Don Rush for Delmarva Public Media.

