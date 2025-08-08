Spotlighting The Rehoboth Art League's Signature Summer Event

The Rehoboth Art League's signature summer event, the Outdoor Show, returns to its historic Henlopen Acres campus August 9th and 10th to celebrate its 52nd year.

More than 100 artists and artisans from around the country will display and sell their fine art and fine crafts amidst the Rehoboth Art League's 3.5+ acre wooded campus, just blocks from the busy downtown Rehoboth Avenue in coastal Delaware.

Delmarva Public Media's Jenny O'Connor speaks with the Rehoboth Art League's Executive Director Sara Ganter about the show's history, it's local impact, and it's legacy in the community.

For more information on the event, visit rehobothartleague.org.