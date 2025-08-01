Anderson Twins Come to Eastern Shore to Pay Tribute To Duke Ellington

The New York Times described Peter and Will Anderson as “virtuosos on clarinet and saxophone”, and ahead of their August 1st concert at the Oxford Community Center in Oxford, MD, these acclaimed jazz artists spoke with Delmarva Public Media’s Stephen Philip Harvey on his new short conversation music series “Off the Record.”

Identical twins Peter and Will Anderson are two of the most extraordinary jazz woodwind players today. Born and raised in Washington D.C., the Andersons moved to New York City to attend The Juilliard School.

They’ve performed with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, Wycliffe Gordon, Cecile McLorin Salvant, Paquito D’Rivera, Wynton Marsalis, and can be heard on the 2014 Grammy-winning soundtrack of HBO’s Boardwalk Empire with Vince Giordano’s Nighthawks.

They’ve headlined at Carnegie Hall, The Blue Note, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Kennedy Center, New Orleans Jazz Festival, Feinstein’s 54 Below, Blues Alley, Birdland, and live on Garrison Keillor’s Prairie Home Companion Radio Program. The Andersons have performed in over 40 U.S. states, throughout Brazil, Japan, the U.K., and six times in NYC’s famed Highlights in Jazz series, alongside Lou Donaldson, Jimmy Heath, Ken Peplowski, Steve Turre, Warren Vache, Frank Vignola, and Jimmy Cobb.

Vanity Fair magazine listed their debut album, Correspondence, featuring Kenny Barron, alongside Miles Davis in “Four New Releases to Make You Love Jazz,” and the Washington Post called their music “imaginatively unfolding in ways that consistently bring a fresh perspective to classic jazz.”

Tickets for the August 1st show in Oxford, MD can be found here: https://oxfordcc.org/product/anderson-brothers/