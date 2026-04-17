“Watching Mr. Pearson” Screens in Rehoboth, Spotlighting Eastern Shore Roots

[O'CONNOR]

A new independent film tackling memory loss, caregiving, and identity is making its way to Rehoboth Beach this weekend. I'm Jenny O'Connor.

[KIENITZ KINCADE]

My director and close collaborator Dillon Bentlage called me one day and sort of pitched me the idea of an old movie star later in his life struggling with cognitive decline and kind of reliving his memories and his life through his film roles.

[O'CONNOR]

That is Simon Kienitz-Kincade, an Eastern Shore native who's since taken his production and writing skills to Boston and Los Angeles for new chapters. Now he's touring his latest film, 'Watching Mr. Pearson'.

[KIENITZ KINCADE]

'Watching Mr. Pearson' tells the story of a fictional former movie star, Robert Pearson. We pick him up later in his life. He is out of the public eye and he is battling dementia in his seaside estate. It's really about the relationship between him and his two immigrant caretakers, the two health aides who are there with him in his house day and night, taking care of him and helping him meet his needs. So we really get into the, you know, the personal lives and the psychology of all three characters.

[O'CONNOR]

The film leans into a familiar idea that art and performance can reach parts of the brain that memory alone cannot.

[KIENITZ KINCADE]

If they play an instrument long after they've lost most of their other functions, they can still play that instrument from memory. And then with Robert's character, taking that into his performance, his ability to perform and to memorize lines and to embody another person, even when he can't quite embody himself fully anymore.

[O'CONNOR]

To build that story, Simon and director Dillon Bentlage pulled from both research and real life.

[KIENITZ KINCADE]

At the time, my grandfather was contending with Alzheimer's, and I've seen a lot of that in my family very close to me. So it was something that was very personal to me right away.

[O'CONNOR]

That personal connection shaped how the film approaches memory loss. It's not necessarily a part of them disappearing.

[KIENITZ KINCADE]

We wanted to portray this experience that Robert is going through as a change rather than a decline because I think a lot of folks view it that way and you hear a lot of language around this person is gone they are not there anymore and the person is still there it's just a it's just a different version of that person. We really wanted to try to express the idea of showing up for that person, loving that person, and engaging with them in whatever way they are able to engage and be present in the world and in your life.

[O'CONNOR]

And while the film takes on heavy subject matter, it also makes space for later moments.

[KIENITZ KINCADE]

Because there are funny moments when someone is losing their cognitive abilities. They say and do really strange things that that are funny if you're able to look at it that way.

[O'CONNOR]

As an independent film with independent artists, 'Watching Mr. Pearson' is being presented to smaller audiences to build its roots through community screenings and conversation in hopes of expanding. For Simon, bringing the film back to the region he grew up in is part of that mission.

[KIENITZ KINCADE]

Your home and your community where you are from should always be the place where you have space and people will accept you and support you and champion you when you are able to find some success and do something. And so we had our opening weekend this past weekend in Connecticut, because that's where we shot for the most part. And that's where my collaborators both grew up. And so they got to have their sort of hometown premiere.

[O'CONNOR]

And so far, even though they're only partly way through their tour, those conversations have left a lasting impact.

[KIENITZ KINCADE]

Hearing people's personal experiences and connections in relation to our movie has been one of the most gratifying parts.

[O'CONNOR]

'Watching Mr. Pearson' will screen April 17th through 23rd at Movies at Midway in Rehoboth Beach. Post-screening Q&As with writer and producer Simon Kienitz-Kincade and director Dillon Bentlage are scheduled for Saturday following the 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. showings. And if you want to see a showing closer to home, you can request one at watchingmrpearson.com. For Delmarva Public Media, I'm Jenny O'Connor.