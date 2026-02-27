The Fenix Youth Project Honors Young Leaders At Their Annual Legacy Night

[O'CONNOR] The Fenix Youth Project is a Salisbury organization dedicated to supporting young people experiencing adversity and homelessness on Maryland's Eastern Shore. I'm Jenny O'Connor. On February 28th, the Fenix Youth Project is hosting its annual Legacy Night to honor young community members making a positive impact.

[LETTERMAN] It's an evening to just dedicate and honor young individuals and groups under the age of 25 who are uplifting their peers, who are strengthening their community, and who truly just embody the spirit of legacy building on Maryland's eastern shore.

[O'CONNOR] That is Nonprofit Management Intern Leah Letterman, who emphasized the event's importance.

[LETTERMAN] It's not only celebrating the young leaders, but it's raising an awareness and support for youth who are experiencing adversity and homelessness in the area.

[O'CONNOR] This year, their theme is Carry the Legacy, Build the Future. And how better to build the future than to work from the bottom up?

[LETTERMAN] So many times people look at the youth and they disregard them. You know, they're just young, but they are our future. And we need to uplift their voices. We need to hear their stories. We need to hear their experiences and try to make them feel a part of something and that they are heard, seen, a part of a community. Because overall, that will help. their future and themselves, their confidence, their personality, and just be proud of themselves.

[O'CONNOR] And she says this recognition, and in turn, the confidence of the community's youth, has the potential to ripple outwards.

[LETTERMAN] If we can support them, we're supporting their future and also other youth's futures. And it will just be a continuous process, supporting one another, and the support will just go on.

[O'CONNOR] As a 22-year-old young leader herself, Leah Letterman can only imagine the impact an event like this would have had on her at a young age. That's something that I would have looked forward to when I was young. And this event aims to recognize young people who are already making a difference, whether formally or informally. Anyone can be nominated and anyone can nominate other community members.

[LETTERMAN] We're really just looking for youth who are active in the community, who have made a difference maybe in their social circles, who are leaders, who are being aspiring leaders, maybe one day helping out their community. Just anyone in the area who people really think are a shining light in the community and making a difference and hoping to build towards their future and also the future of their peers.

[O'CONNOR] Funds raised during Legacy Night directly support the Fenix Youth Projects programs. Leah pointed to initiatives like the Next Ground Project, which helps teach youth to become environmental specialists, and creative programs like Rhythm, Rhyme, and Redemption, which use artistic expression to build community. But more importantly, the event will be building awareness for youth homelessness in the region and will uplift the next generation of community leaders.

[LETTERMAN] I hope they get to walk away with confidence in themselves and a sense of appreciation for themselves and being honored and also understanding that, you know, they can make a difference and they are making a difference. And how can they put that forward for others? Because if you have that confidence and that recognition and appreciation of yourself, hopefully you can put that towards someone else and just snowball and continue this appreciation and recognition and support.

[O'CONNOR] For more information on how to attend or donate, visit fenixyouthproject.org. I'm Jenny O'Connor for Delmarva Public Media.