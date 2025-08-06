Album of the Week: Rachael and Vilray's "West of Broadway"

Rachael & Vilray has been a musical act since 2015 when Rachael Price (Lake Street Dive) saw her friend Vilray Bolles play a very short set of covers and she said she wanted in.

Since then, their configuration has ranged from a duo to the octet heard on their newest Concord Jazz release "West of Broadway."

No matter the set-up on stage, Rachael and Vilray sing right to each other, tell stories about how these original songs came to be, and relate them to the many show tunes and Jazz standards they both love.

The album is produced by Dan Knobler and arranged by Jacob Zimmerman.

The album also features a cameo from late night host Stephen Colbert.

rachaelandvilray.com for more information.