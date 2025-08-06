CONTACT US

Album of the Week: Rachael and Vilray's "West of Broadway"

Delmarva Public Media | By Bryan Russo
Published August 6, 2025 at 12:47 PM EDT
Delmarva Public Media's "Album of the Week" is the new release from jazz duo Rachael and Vilray

Rachael & Vilray has been a musical act since 2015 when Rachael Price (Lake Street Dive) saw her friend Vilray Bolles play a very short set of covers and she said she wanted in.
Since then, their configuration has ranged from a duo to the octet heard on their newest Concord Jazz release "West of Broadway."

No matter the set-up on stage, Rachael and Vilray sing right to each other, tell stories about how these original songs came to be, and relate them to the many show tunes and Jazz standards they both love.

The album is produced by Dan Knobler and arranged by Jacob Zimmerman.
The album also features a cameo from late night host Stephen Colbert.

rachaelandvilray.com for more information.
Bryan Russo
Bryan brings over 20 years of broadcasting and journalism experience to Delmarva Public Media after doing multi-award-winning work for WAMU/WRAU-FM as the host of “Coastal Connection” and as its coastal reporter. He’s contributed to national entities like the BBC, NPR, and the Associated Press, and worked the local newsbeat at the Maryland Coast Dispatch in Ocean City.
