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WESM 91.3 - Jazz, Blues & NPR News
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About WESM 91.3 FM

Broadcasting from the campus of the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, WESM has served Delmarva for decades with:

  • Jazz programming that honors tradition and introduces new voices
  • Local news that impacts your daily life
  • Community conversations and public affairs
  • Programming that reflects the culture and diversity of our region

WESM is a connection point for the Eastern Shore.

Explore Our Programs
Smooth Jazz, Classic Jazz, Blues, and Roots
Our Mission: To inform, connect, and enrich Delmarva through trusted journalism and cultural programming.

Powered by Delmarva Public Media

Delmarva Public Media is a collaboration of public radio stations owned by Salisbury University (WSCL and WSDL) and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore (WESM).

Our three stations feature the widest variety of public radio programming on the Delmarva Peninsula. For nearly 40 years, these stations have provided quality music, news, and programming to coastal communities on the Eastern Shore.

WSCL 89.5 FM Classical Delmarva
All Classical, All the Time
Your home for classical music on the Eastern Shore since 1987. Discover timeless masterpieces, celebrated composers, and programming that brings beauty, inspiration, and reflection to every day.
WSDL 90.7 FM Rhythm & News
Discourse. Discovery. Delmarva.
Discourse and music discovery, with acclaimed nationally-syndicated news magazine shows. Explore indie, soul, Americana, bluegrass, folk, blues and more while staying informed about the topics that matter to you.