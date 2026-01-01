About WESM 91.3 FM
Broadcasting from the campus of the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, WESM has served Delmarva for decades with:
- Jazz programming that honors tradition and introduces new voices
- Local news that impacts your daily life
- Community conversations and public affairs
- Programming that reflects the culture and diversity of our region
WESM is a connection point for the Eastern Shore.
Smooth Jazz, Classic Jazz, Blues, and Roots
Powered by Delmarva Public Media
Delmarva Public Media is a collaboration of public radio stations owned by Salisbury University (WSCL and WSDL) and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore (WESM).
Our three stations feature the widest variety of public radio programming on the Delmarva Peninsula. For nearly 40 years, these stations have provided quality music, news, and programming to coastal communities on the Eastern Shore.
Your home for classical music on the Eastern Shore since 1987. Discover timeless masterpieces, celebrated composers, and programming that brings beauty, inspiration, and reflection to every day.
Discourse and music discovery, with acclaimed nationally-syndicated news magazine shows. Explore indie, soul, Americana, bluegrass, folk, blues and more while staying informed about the topics that matter to you.