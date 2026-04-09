Iran-U.S. ceasefire off to a shaky start. And, Bill Gates to testify in Epstein probe

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The two-week ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran is off to a shaky start. Within the first 24 hours of the deal, an oil refinery in Iran was struck and five Gulf Arab states reported attacks from Iranian drones and missiles. Israeli airstrikes killed more than 250 people across Lebanon, according to authorities there. Late yesterday, President Trump said that the U.S. forces that have been deployed to the Middle East will "remain in place" until an agreement is reached with Iran and its implementation takes hold. High-level talks are slated to take place on Saturday between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad, with the mediation of the Pakistani prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif.

Fadel Itani / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images First responders and residents gather at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Beirut's Tallet al-Khayyat neighbourhood, on April 8, 2026.

🎧 Instead of waking up to the overnight news of a ceasefire, many people in the Gulf heard missile alerts on their phones, NPR's Aya Batrawy, reporting from Dubai, tells Up First . She says that Emirati fighter jets continue to patrol the skies as the region remains on edge and the ceasefire hangs in the balance. If talks take place, Batrawy expects each side to present high demands. The U.S., Israel and Gulf partners want Iran to halt its nuclear enrichment, pause its ballistic missile production, stop supporting groups like Hezbollah and fully open the Strait of Hormuz. Iran wants compensation for the war and sanctions lifted. It also asserts that its missiles are a red line and it maintains its right to nuclear enrichment.

on their phones, NPR's Aya Batrawy, reporting from Dubai, tells . She says that Emirati fighter jets continue to patrol the skies as the region remains on edge and the ceasefire hangs in the balance. If talks take place, Batrawy expects each side to present high demands. The U.S., Israel and Gulf partners want Iran to halt its nuclear enrichment, pause its ballistic missile production, stop supporting groups like Hezbollah and fully open the Strait of Hormuz. Iran wants compensation for the war and sanctions lifted. It also asserts that its missiles are a red line and it maintains its right to nuclear enrichment. 🎧 Lebanon is observing a national day of mourning today, after Israel killed hundreds on Wednesday. Israel attacked densely populated residential areas, including along Beirut's seaside Corniche promenade, far from Hezbollah's stronghold, NPR's Lauren Frayer says. More attacks continue today. The ongoing conflict has displaced more than a million people. Eighteen-year-old college student Zeinab Ein, who has taken shelter in the country's capital, Beirut, says she hopes Iran will stick up for Lebanon. Iran says the closure of the strait was in response to the Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Israel attacked densely populated residential areas, including along Beirut's seaside Corniche promenade, far from Hezbollah's stronghold, NPR's Lauren Frayer says. More attacks continue today. The ongoing conflict has displaced more than a million people. Eighteen-year-old college student Zeinab Ein, who has taken shelter in the country's capital, Beirut, says she hopes Iran will stick up for Lebanon. Iran says the closure of the strait was in response to the Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. 🎧 Trump met with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte yesterday at the White House. The leaders discussed the U.S. exiting the alliance after some members denied Trump's request for help to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Trump's rocky relationship with NATO dates back to his first term, but the war with Iran has wrecked any remaining foundation, NPR's Franco Ordoñez says. The president's rage intensified throughout the conflict. He has called NATO a paper tiger and aggressively attacked some leaders by name, Ordoñez says. Some NATO members, including Britain, Germany and France, have made a joint statement committing to ensuring the freedom of navigation of the Strait of Hormuz. Ordoñez says the statement isn't particularly specific or aggressive. Leaders expressed reluctance to get involved earlier in the war, fearing a broader conflict. But diplomats told him that their posture could shift once the war officially ends.

The leaders discussed the U.S. exiting the alliance after some members denied Trump's request for help to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Trump's rocky relationship with NATO dates back to his first term, but the war with Iran has wrecked any remaining foundation, NPR's Franco Ordoñez says. The president's rage intensified throughout the conflict. He has called NATO a paper tiger and aggressively attacked some leaders by name, Ordoñez says. Some NATO members, including Britain, Germany and France, have made a joint statement committing to ensuring the freedom of navigation of the Strait of Hormuz. Ordoñez says the statement isn't particularly specific or aggressive. Leaders expressed reluctance to get involved earlier in the war, fearing a broader conflict. But diplomats told him that their posture could shift once the war officially ends. ➡️ Trump aimed to end Iran's nuclear program, dismantle its military forces and initiate regime change with this war. After more than five weeks of fighting, these objectives remain unfulfilled. Here's what the U.S. war with Iran has accomplished so far.

The U.S. teenage birth rate has fallen by 7% in 2025, continuing a decades-long decline, according to a report published by the National Center for Health Statistics. Nearly 126,000 babies were born to mothers aged 15 to 19, according to provisional data. This age group's birth rate stands at 11.7 births per 1,000 females. In contrast, the teen birth rate in 1991 was higher at 61.8 births per 1,000. Bianca Allison, a pediatrician and professor at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine, says what is impacting lower birth rates is likely lower rates of teen pregnancy overall, which is likely the result of increased contraception use, reduced sexual activity among youth and continued access to abortion care.

Bill Gates is scheduled to testify before the House Oversight Committee in June as part of its investigation into the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Gates, who has denied having any knowledge of Epstein's crimes, appears numerous times in the Epstein files. Appearing in the files is not an indication of criminal wrongdoing. Gates allegedly met with Epstein numerous times after the financier's conviction in 2008 of sex crimes involving minors. At one point, Gates traveled on Epstein's private plane. A spokesperson for Gates said that he "welcomes the opportunity to appear before the Committee," adding that Gates is looking forward to supporting the committee's important work.

America In Pursuit

/ Denver Public Library/Rocky Mountain News Photograph Collection/WH2129-2022-280 / Denver Public Library/Rocky Mountain News Photograph Collection/WH2129-2022-280 A group of protesters, now known as the Gang of 19, stops traffic in Denver in July 1978.

250 years ago, the Declaration of Independence boldly heralded the birth of the United States of America — a new nation founded on the democratic promise of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. NPR's series America in Pursuit explores what that promise has meant and what it means today.

On July 5, 1978, a group of young disabled people blocked two city buses at a bustling downtown Denver intersection to demand that wheelchair lifts be installed on new buses. Their protest lasted some 24 hours. At the time, disability wasn't understood as a civil rights issue. Their act of civil disobedience received little media coverage and has mostly faded from U.S. history. But the group, now known as the Gang of 19, succeeded in securing wheelchair access on Denver buses and eventually helped ignite a nationwide movement for disability rights. Now, the city of Denver is set to celebrate and bring new attention to the group's consequential protest. Listen to their story or read more about their work.

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Ryan Kellman / NPR / NPR Local fisheries on the coast of Cambodia struggled with decimated fish populations for years. Today, they are teaming with seafood, thanks to local ecological restoration efforts. Here, on right, Koh Kresna village chief Khiev Sat talks with a fisherman about the day's catch.

A Cambodian community fishery wasn't getting enough fish to make ends meet, until they started planting mangrove trees. In many parts of the world, healthy fisheries use these unique, semi-aquatic plants that thrive in salty waters to create vital habitats for young aquatic animals. Mangroves also play a crucial role in combating global warming by trapping carbon. But about half of all mangrove ecosystems could collapse by 2050, the United Nations warns. Mangrove trees are cut down for aquaculture, logged for charcoal and destroyed to make room for coastal development. Many people in Cambodia have dedicated their careers to protecting and restoring these essential plants. Take a look at how mangroves have helped Cambodia.

3 things to know before you go

Marissa Lindemann / Harvest Public Media / Harvest Public Media Beekeeper Mark Welsch checks on his bee hives March 9 in a community garden in Omaha, Neb. Welsch lost nine of his hives last year during a widespread honeybee die-off.

Researchers from the USDA Beltsville Agricultural Research Center stepped in to help after beekeepers reported widespread honeybee die-offs last year. Now, the Trump administration plans to close the facility, sparking concern among beekeepers and scientists. (via KCUR) NPR's Aya Batrawy takes readers to Downtown Cairo, known as Wust el-Balad, for this week's Far-Flung Postcard. She says that only by walking the location's wide pedestrian streets can people fully witness the scale of its neoclassical, Art Deco and Baroque-inspired architecture. Accused Long Island Serial Killer Rez Heuermann pleaded guilty in court yesterday to the murders of seven women and admitted to an eighth. This plea marks a significant development in an investigation that began over 15 years ago. (via WSHU)

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

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