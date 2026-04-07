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U.S. strikes Kharg Island as Trump threatens to wipe out Iran's bridges and power plants

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 7, 2026 at 11:56 AM EDT

The U.S. attacked military targets on Iran’s main oil depot in the Persian Gulf, Kharg Island, on Tuesday morning. The attacks come as Trump is threatening to bomb all of Iran’s bridges and power plants if it doesn’t reopen the Strait of Hormuz by 8 p.m. Eastern time Tuesday night.

NPR international correspondent Daniel Estrin joins us with the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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