CONTACT US

© 2026 Delmarva Public Media
A service of Salisbury University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support Provided By: (Sponsored Content)

Ret. Rear Adm. says U.S. must compel Iranian regime to change its behavior going forward

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 6, 2026 at 11:47 AM EDT

“We’re not going to get regime change; we need a change in how the regime acts,” says Ret. Rear Adm. Mark Montgomery, who speaks with Here & Now’s Scott Tong about Iran’s persistent military capabilities, the dramatic rescue of a downed U.S. weapons systems officer and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s firing of U.S. Army chief of staff Gen. Randy George.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom
Local news is powered by listeners like you
Help us continue our comprehensive coverage of the Delmarva Peninsula and the mentoring of the broadcasters and journalists of tomorrow by becoming a sustaining member of Delmarva Public Media
Become a Program Partner