CONTACT US

© 2026 Delmarva Public Media
A service of Salisbury University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support Provided By: (Sponsored Content)

What would it take to secure Iran's stockpile of nuclear material

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 11, 2026 at 12:02 PM EDT

President Trump said he is still not ruling out sending troops into Iran to secure its hidden stockpile of highly enriched uranium, a key ingredient needed to make a nuclear weapon. Experts say Iran has enough highly enriched uranium to make at least 10 nuclear warheads.

David Albright, a weapons expert and founder of the Institute for Science and International Security, joins us to discuss what it would take to secure Iran’s nuclear weapons stockpile.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom
Local news is powered by listeners like you
Help us continue our comprehensive coverage of the Delmarva Peninsula and the mentoring of the broadcasters and journalists of tomorrow by becoming a sustaining member of Delmarva Public Media
Become a Program Partner