The Sound of Cinema

The Sound of Cinema -- Game On: Video Game Films

Published February 2, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST

Pieces in this episode include:

Bonus Level, Brian Tyler

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Back Lot Music

Junk Rumble, Jay Ferguson

Double Dragon (Music From The Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Milan

Showdown in Shadaloo, Graeme Revell

Street Fighers (Original Motion Picture Score) - Varese Sarabande

Demon Warriors / Final Kombat, George S. Clinton

Mortal Kombat (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - London Records

Overture, David Arnold and Kevin Kiner

Wing Commander - Sonic Images Records

Lara Battles Stone Monkeys, Graeme Revell

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider - Elektra

Resident Evil Main Title Theme, Marilyn Manson

Resident Evil - Roadrunner Records

Ave Maria, Geoff Zanelli

Hitman - La-La Land Records

Destiny, Harry Gregson-Williams

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time - Walt Disney Records

Lothar, Ramin Djawadi

Warcraft - Back Lot Music

Song the Hedgehog, Tom Holkenborg

Songic the Hedgehog - La-La Land Records

The Tournament - Benjamin Wallfisch

Mortal Kombat - WaterTower Music

Uncharted, Ramin Djawadi

Uncharted - Sony Classical

Fighting Tooth and Veil, Brian Tyler

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Back Lot Music

Let’s Go Fight Some Pigs, Mark Mothersbaugh

A Minecraft Movie - WaterTower Music

The Sound of Cinema, Season 3