The Sound of Cinema -- Game On: Video Game Films
Pieces in this episode include:
Bonus Level, Brian Tyler
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Back Lot Music
Junk Rumble, Jay Ferguson
Double Dragon (Music From The Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Milan
Showdown in Shadaloo, Graeme Revell
Street Fighers (Original Motion Picture Score) - Varese Sarabande
Demon Warriors / Final Kombat, George S. Clinton
Mortal Kombat (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - London Records
Overture, David Arnold and Kevin Kiner
Wing Commander - Sonic Images Records
Lara Battles Stone Monkeys, Graeme Revell
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider - Elektra
Resident Evil Main Title Theme, Marilyn Manson
Resident Evil - Roadrunner Records
Ave Maria, Geoff Zanelli
Hitman - La-La Land Records
Destiny, Harry Gregson-Williams
Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time - Walt Disney Records
Lothar, Ramin Djawadi
Warcraft - Back Lot Music
Song the Hedgehog, Tom Holkenborg
Songic the Hedgehog - La-La Land Records
The Tournament - Benjamin Wallfisch
Mortal Kombat - WaterTower Music
Uncharted, Ramin Djawadi
Uncharted - Sony Classical
Fighting Tooth and Veil, Brian Tyler
Let’s Go Fight Some Pigs, Mark Mothersbaugh
A Minecraft Movie - WaterTower Music