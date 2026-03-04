The Sound of Cinema -- Disaster
Pieces from this episode include:
End Titles, John Williams The Poseidon Adventure (Original Motion Picture Score, Expanded Edition) – La-La Land Records
Don’t Look Down, Klaus Badelt Poseidon (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – WaterTower Music
Main Titles, John Williams The Towering Inferno (Original Motion Picture Score - Tower Records
Burn It All, Hans Zimmer Backdraft (Special Collection 2-CD Expanded Edition) – Intrada
City Theme, John Williams Earthquake (Music from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Varèse Sarabande
Emma’s Rescue, Andrew Lockington San Andreas (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – WaterTower Music
Sinking on Acid Lake, John Frizzell & James Newton Howard Dante’s Peak: The Deluxe Edition (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Varèse Sarabande
March of the Lava, Alan Silvestri Volcano (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Varèse Sarabande
Cow, Mark Mancina Twister (Motion Picture Score) - Atlantic Classics
Twisters, Benjamin Wallfisch Twisters (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Back Lot Music
Superfreeze, Harald Kloser The Day After Tomorrow (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Varèse Sarabande