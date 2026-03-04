CONTACT US

© 2026 Delmarva Public Media
A service of Salisbury University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support Provided By: (Sponsored Content)
Homegrown Shows
The Sound of Cinema

The Sound of Cinema -- Disaster

Published January 19, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST

Pieces from this episode include:
End Titles, John Williams The Poseidon Adventure (Original Motion Picture Score, Expanded Edition)La-La Land Records
Don’t Look Down, Klaus Badelt Poseidon (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)WaterTower Music
Main Titles, John Williams The Towering Inferno (Original Motion Picture Score - Tower Records
Burn It All, Hans Zimmer Backdraft (Special Collection 2-CD Expanded Edition)Intrada
City Theme, John Williams Earthquake (Music from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)Varèse Sarabande
Emma’s Rescue, Andrew Lockington San Andreas (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)WaterTower Music
Sinking on Acid Lake, John Frizzell & James Newton Howard Dante’s Peak: The Deluxe Edition (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)Varèse Sarabande
March of the Lava, Alan Silvestri Volcano (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)Varèse Sarabande
Cow, Mark Mancina Twister (Motion Picture Score) - Atlantic Classics
Twisters, Benjamin Wallfisch Twisters (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Back Lot Music
Superfreeze, Harald Kloser The Day After Tomorrow (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)Varèse Sarabande

The Sound of Cinema, Season 3