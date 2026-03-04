The Sound of Cinema -- Bond Without Barry
Pieces in this episode include:
Bond 77, Marvin Hamlisch
The Spy Who Loved Me (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Capitol / EMI Records
Bond Drops In, George Martin Live and Let Die – Capitol / EMI Records
Ride to Atlantis, Marvin Hamlisch The Spy Who Loved Me (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Capitol / EMI Records
Runaway, Bill Conti For Your Eyes Only – Capitol / EMI Records
Ninja, Michael Kamen Licence to Kill – MCA Records
We Share the Same Passions, Éric Serra Goldeneye - Virgin Movie Music
Backseat Driver, David Arnold & Alex Gifford Tomorrow Never Dies - A&M Records
Show Me the Money, David Arnold The World is Not Enough – MCA Records
Come in 007 Your Time is Up, David Arnold The World is Not Enough – MCA Records
Jinx Jordan, David Arnold Die Another Day - Warner Bros. Records
Vesper, David Arnold Casino Royale (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Sony Classical
A Night at the Opera, David Arnold Quantum of Solace - Sony BMG Music Entertainment
Grand Bazaar, Istanbul, Thomas Newman Skyfall - Sony Classical
Detonation, Thomas Newman Spectre - Decca Records
Matera, Hans Zimmer No Time to Die (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Decca Records