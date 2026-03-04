The Sound of Cinema -- Bond Without Barry

Pieces in this episode include:

Bond 77, Marvin Hamlisch The Spy Who Loved Me (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Capitol / EMI Records

Bond Drops In, George Martin Live and Let Die – Capitol / EMI Records

Ride to Atlantis, Marvin Hamlisch The Spy Who Loved Me (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Capitol / EMI Records

Runaway, Bill Conti For Your Eyes Only – Capitol / EMI Records

Ninja, Michael Kamen Licence to Kill – MCA Records

We Share the Same Passions, Éric Serra Goldeneye - Virgin Movie Music

Backseat Driver, David Arnold & Alex Gifford Tomorrow Never Dies - A&M Records

Show Me the Money, David Arnold The World is Not Enough – MCA Records

Come in 007 Your Time is Up, David Arnold The World is Not Enough – MCA Records

Jinx Jordan, David Arnold Die Another Day - Warner Bros. Records

Vesper, David Arnold Casino Royale (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Sony Classical

A Night at the Opera, David Arnold Quantum of Solace - Sony BMG Music Entertainment

Grand Bazaar, Istanbul, Thomas Newman Skyfall - Sony Classical

Detonation, Thomas Newman Spectre - Decca Records

Matera, Hans Zimmer No Time to Die (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Decca Records