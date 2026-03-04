The Sound of Cinema -- And Action!

Pieces in this episode include:

Main Title (Alternate Version), MGM Studio Orchestra Singin' In The Rain (Music From The Original Motion Picture) – Rhino Movie Music

Fantaisie D'Amour, Ludovic Bource The Artist (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Sony Classical

Waltz for Peppy, Ludovic Bource The Artist (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Sony Classical

Finale, Justin Hurwitz Babylon (Music From The Motion Picture) – Interscope Records

Fade In, Carter Burwell Fargo / Barton Fink – TVT Soundtrax

On Judgement, Human And Otherwise, Carter Burwell Adaptation – Astralwerks

All This Time (Happily Ever After), Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross Mank (Original Musical Score) – The Null Corporation

The Player, Howard Shore The Player (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Varèse Sarabande

Main Title, Tom Hiel Swimming with Sharks Score – Echo Bay Music

Stink, John Lurie Get Shorty (Original MGM Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Antilles

Hail Caesar!, Carter Burwell Hail, Caesar! - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Back Lot Music

Main Title, Howard Shore Ed Wood (Original Soundtrack Recording) – Hollywood Records

The Observatory, David Newman Bowfinger (Music From The Motion Picture) – Varèse Sarabande

The Ship Building Waltz, Dan Jones Shadow Of The Vampire (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Pacific Time Entertainment Company

Real Tears, Theodore Shapiro Tropic Thunder (Original Motion Picture Score) – Lakeshore Records

The Fabelmans, John Williams The Fabelmans (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Sony Classical