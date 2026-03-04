The Sound of Cinema -- And Action!
Pieces in this episode include:
Main Title (Alternate Version), MGM Studio Orchestra
Singin' In The Rain (Music From The Original Motion Picture) – Rhino Movie Music
Fantaisie D'Amour, Ludovic Bource The Artist (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Sony Classical
Waltz for Peppy, Ludovic Bource The Artist (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Sony Classical
Finale, Justin Hurwitz Babylon (Music From The Motion Picture) – Interscope Records
Fade In, Carter Burwell Fargo / Barton Fink – TVT Soundtrax
On Judgement, Human And Otherwise, Carter Burwell Adaptation – Astralwerks
All This Time (Happily Ever After), Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross Mank (Original Musical Score) – The Null Corporation
The Player, Howard Shore The Player (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Varèse Sarabande
Main Title, Tom Hiel Swimming with Sharks Score – Echo Bay Music
Stink, John Lurie Get Shorty (Original MGM Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Antilles
Hail Caesar!, Carter Burwell Hail, Caesar! - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Back Lot Music
Main Title, Howard Shore Ed Wood (Original Soundtrack Recording) – Hollywood Records
The Observatory, David Newman Bowfinger (Music From The Motion Picture) – Varèse Sarabande
The Ship Building Waltz, Dan Jones Shadow Of The Vampire (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Pacific Time Entertainment Company
Real Tears, Theodore Shapiro Tropic Thunder (Original Motion Picture Score) – Lakeshore Records
The Fabelmans, John Williams The Fabelmans (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Sony Classical