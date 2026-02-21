CONTACT US

Europe reacts to new tariffs announcement and more uncertainty

NPR | By Eleanor Beardsley,
Emily Kwong
Published February 21, 2026 at 5:16 PM EST

President Trump announced a 15% increase on tariffs across the board. Europeans have been celebrating yesterday's SCOTUS decision, but have been doing so quietly.

Eleanor Beardsley
Eleanor Beardsley began reporting from France for NPR in 2004 as a freelance journalist, following all aspects of French society, politics, economics, culture and gastronomy. Since then, she has steadily worked her way to becoming an integral part of the NPR Europe reporting team.
Emily Kwong
Emily Kwong (she/her) is the reporter for NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. The podcast explores new discoveries, everyday mysteries and the science behind the headlines — all in about 10 minutes, Monday through Friday.
