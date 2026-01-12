CONTACT US

The Sound of Cinema

The Sound of Cinema -- Dragons

Published January 12, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST

Pieces included in this episode:

Dragon and Cyclops, Bernard Herrmann The 7th Voyage of Sinbad (Original Motion Picture Score)Varèse Sarabande
The Dragon, Bernard Herrmann The 7th Voyage of Sinbad (Original Motion Picture Score)Varèse Sarabande
The Death of the Dragon, Bernard Herrmann The 7th Voyage of Sinbad (Original Motion Picture Score)Varèse Sarabande
The Birth of King Ghidorah, Akira Ifukube Ghidorah, The Three-Headed Monster (Original Soundtrack) Universal Music Japan.
’Tis the Final Conflict, Alex North Dragonslayer (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)Intrada
Sleepy Dragon, Klaus Doldinger The NeverEnding Story (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)Perseverance Records
Willow’s Theme, James Horner Willow (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Expanded 2-CD]Intrada
The Last Dragon Slayer, Randy Edelman Dragonheart (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)MCA Records
Archangels, Edward Shearmur Reign of Fire (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)Hollywood Records
Golden Egg, Patrick Doyle Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)Warner Sunset / Atlantic
Test Drive, John Powell How to Train Your Dragon (Music From the Motion Picture)Varèse Sarabande.
The Hidden World, John Powell How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Deluxe Edition) [2-CD]Varèse Sarabande
Smaug, Howard Shore The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Special Edition) [2-CD]WaterTower Music
Saying Goodbye, Daniel Hart Pete’s Dragon (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)Walt Disney Records

