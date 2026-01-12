The Sound of Cinema -- Dragons

Pieces included in this episode:

Dragon and Cyclops, Bernard Herrmann The 7th Voyage of Sinbad (Original Motion Picture Score) – Varèse Sarabande

The Dragon, Bernard Herrmann The 7th Voyage of Sinbad (Original Motion Picture Score) – Varèse Sarabande

The Death of the Dragon, Bernard Herrmann The 7th Voyage of Sinbad (Original Motion Picture Score) – Varèse Sarabande

The Birth of King Ghidorah, Akira Ifukube Ghidorah, The Three-Headed Monster (Original Soundtrack) – Universal Music Japan.

’Tis the Final Conflict, Alex North Dragonslayer (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Intrada

Sleepy Dragon, Klaus Doldinger The NeverEnding Story (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Perseverance Records

Willow’s Theme, James Horner Willow (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Expanded 2-CD] – Intrada

The Last Dragon Slayer, Randy Edelman Dragonheart (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – MCA Records

Archangels, Edward Shearmur Reign of Fire (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Hollywood Records

Golden Egg, Patrick Doyle Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Warner Sunset / Atlantic

Test Drive, John Powell How to Train Your Dragon (Music From the Motion Picture) – Varèse Sarabande.

The Hidden World, John Powell How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Deluxe Edition) [2-CD] – Varèse Sarabande

Smaug, Howard Shore The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Special Edition) [2-CD] – WaterTower Music

Saying Goodbye, Daniel Hart Pete’s Dragon (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Walt Disney Records