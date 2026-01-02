Somali day care centers face threats. And, how Trump could save Obamacare subsidies

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Somali American childcare center operators in Minnesota report that they have received violent threats and seen vandalism after right-wing YouTuber Nick Shirley posted a video alleging fraud at their establishments. Following the video's release, the Trump administration cut federal funding to childcare centers, not just in Minnesota but across the country.

Ben Hovland / MPR News / MPR News Children paint during an activity break at the ABC Learning Center in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

🎧 The disruption of childcare funds will impact hundreds of thousands of children in low-income families in 50 states, NPR's Brian Mann tells Up First . The Department of Health and Human Services press office has not responded to NPR's request for evidence of serious or widespread wrongdoing at the centers. Mary Solheim, a childcare provider in Minnesota, voiced dismay at a press conference that a social media influencer could disrupt the childcare system so significantly.

in 50 states, NPR's Brian Mann tells . The Department of Health and Human Services press office has not responded to NPR's request for evidence of serious or widespread wrongdoing at the centers. Mary Solheim, a childcare provider in Minnesota, voiced dismay at a press conference that a social media influencer could disrupt the childcare system so significantly. ➡️ Shirley, a 23-year-old independent YouTube journalist, made prank videos in high school before he pivoted to politics. This is what you should know about him.

Two weeks past the legal deadline, the Justice Department has failed to release all of the Jeffrey Epstein files in its possession. The few public documents the DOJ released feature heavy redactions that appear to exceed the limits intended by the law. The government also says some of what was released shouldn't be trusted. All together, the lack of transparency has fueled the flames of old and new conspiracy theories regarding the convicted sex offender's life and death.

🎧 As we start the year, many people believe that President Trump is one of the powerful few keeping the public in the dark about Epstein, NPR's Stephen Fowler says. The White House disagrees with that notion. Fowler says he is watching in the coming weeks to see what Congress will do about the DOJ's failure to meet the deadline, especially since the law doesn't include punishment or enforcement mechanisms.

Millions of Americans face higher health care premiums this year because Congress allowed Affordable Care Act subsidies to expire. However, a bipartisan group of senators negotiated a compromise earlier this week to resurrect enhanced ACA tax credits and potentially blunt the impact of rising monthly payments for Obamacare enrollees. Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt., warns that the legislation can only move forward with Trump's help.

Andy Wong/AP / AP / AP Reveler use their smartphones to film the falling balloons and confetti as they celebrate the start of 2026 during the New Year countdown event held at a shopping mall in Beijing, early Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

As the clock struck midnight across every time zone, people all over the globe united to ring in 2026. From Sydney's sky igniting with fireworks to Tokyo's massive bell toll, these photos showcase how different cultures celebrated the arrival of the new year.

/ Neon / Neon Wagner Moura in The Secret Agent.

🍿 Movies: 2025 might be gone, but its movies are here to stay. NPR critic Bob Mondello narrows down his favorite films of the year, some of which you can catch in theaters right now.

📺 TV: Pluribus takes place in a world where a hive mind links everyone's thoughts and actions in the name of collective good. Karolina Wydra, who plays Zosia, joins Here & Now Anytime to talk about the new hit science fiction show.

📚 Books: Love is in the air, and in the pages! NPR's Books We Love has many romance reads that can fill your heart with joy. Listen to some recommendations, even one from yours truly.

🎵 Music: NPR Music producer Lars Gotrich guides All Songs Considered host Robin Hilton through a stellar year in guitar music, showcasing everything from Gwenifer Raymond's brash fingerstyle to Vernon Reid's ecstatic shredding.

Chandan Khanna / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Shareholders pose with a lifesize cardboard cutout of Warren Buffett in 2022, during Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholders meeting in Omaha, Nebraska.

After six decades of running Berkshire Hathaway, 95-year-old legendary investor Warren Buffett stepped down as CEO on Wednesday. A young boy at a neighborhood park noticed Natalie Cook's young foster daughter using a walker and inquired about why she needed it. Soon after Cook explained, the boy ran over to the girl to play with her. The sweet moment with the unsung hero left Cook feeling hopeful for her daughter's future. NPR's Nicole Werbeck finally made good on a five-year-old promise to her husband that they would visit Christmas markets in Europe. For this week's Far-Flung Postcards, she takes us to Vienna's Schönbrunn Palace, which she says "was among the most special."

