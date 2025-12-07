CONTACT US

Can Inter Miami's title win push MLS into the mainstream?

By Jeffrey Pierre,
Miles ParksAhmad Damen
Published December 7, 2025 at 5:01 PM EST

Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami to its first MLS Cup, sparking new questions about the league's future. Paul Tenorio of The Athletic was at the final and shared his views.

Jeffrey Pierre
Jeffrey Pierre is an editor and producer on the Education Desk, where helps the team manage workflows, coordinate member station coverage, social media and the NPR Ed newsletter. Before the Education Desk, he was a producer and director on Morning Edition and the Up First podcast.
Miles Parks
Miles Parks is a reporter on NPR's Washington Desk. He covers voting and elections, and also reports on breaking news.
Ahmad Damen
Ahmad Damen is an editor for All Things Considered based in Washington, D.C. He first joined NPR's and WBUR's Here & Now as an editor in 2024. Damen brings more than 15 years of experience in journalism, with roles spanning six countries.
