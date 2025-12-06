CONTACT US

© 2025 Delmarva Public Media
A service of Salisbury University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support Provided By: (Sponsored Content)

7 deaths and hundreds of injuries are linked to faulty Abbott glucose monitors

By Alana Wise
Published December 6, 2025 at 12:26 PM EST
A photo illustration shows the applicator of the Abbott Freestyle Libre 3 Plus glucose sensor on the arm of a patient on Thursday.
Jill Delsaux
/
Getty Images
A photo illustration shows the applicator of the Abbott Freestyle Libre 3 Plus glucose sensor on the arm of a patient on Thursday.

Abbott Diabetes Care has warned of faulty glucose readings on some of its devices, potentially linked to seven deaths and hundreds more serious injuries.

Some 3 million of the company's FreeStyle Libre 3 and FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus sensors were affected by the issue that was determined by internal testing to have resulted on a single production line. About 1.5 million of those devices are estimated to have expired or been used, Abbott said.

In a press release, the company said "internal testing determined that some sensors may provide incorrect low glucose readings." Customers who confirm their device is affected "should immediately discontinue use and dispose of it," Abbott said.

"If undetected, incorrect low glucose readings over an extended period may lead to incorrect treatment decisions for people living with diabetes, such as excessive carbohydrate intake or skipping or delaying insulin doses," the company said. "These decisions may pose serious health risks, including potential injury or death, or other less serious complications."

Abbott said it continues to produce sensors through the process and the company did not expect significant supply disruptions as a result of the issue.

Of the seven people who died, all were located outside of the United States. And of 736 "severe" injuries, 57 occurred within the U.S.

Diabetes is a disease that affects your body's production of and response to the hormone insulin. Glucose monitoring helps people living with diabetes to determine their blood sugar and make decisions on food intake and medication.

Abbott said customers using the potentially affected sensors should visit FreeStyleCheck.com to determine the status of their device. The company said it will replace faulty sensors at no charge.

The Food and Drug Administration has more information on the recall.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR News
Alana Wise
Alana Wise is a politics reporter on the Washington desk at NPR.
Local news is powered by listeners like you
Help us continue our comprehensive coverage of the Delmarva Peninsula and the mentoring of the broadcasters and journalists of tomorrow by becoming a sustaining member of Delmarva Public Media
Become a Program Partner