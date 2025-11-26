CONTACT US

Russia's shadow fleet lets it avoid sanctions and keep exporting oil

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 26, 2025 at 11:55 AM EST
The tanker Boracay that allegedly belongs to Russia's so-called shadow fleet, is seen Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, off Saint-Nazaire, France's Atlantic coast. (Mathieu Pattier/AP)
Mathieu Pattier/AP
The tanker Boracay that allegedly belongs to Russia's so-called shadow fleet, is seen Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, off Saint-Nazaire, France's Atlantic coast. (Mathieu Pattier/AP)

Russia has amassed a shadow fleet of oil tankers that allows it to skirt around sanctions and continue to export oil to customers around the world.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Robin Brooks, a senior fellow in global economy and development at the Brookings Institution, about how this shadow fleet was created and how it’s able to maintain energy exports.

