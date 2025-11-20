CONTACT US

© 2025 Delmarva Public Media
A service of Salisbury University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support Provided By: (Sponsored Content)

Displaced Lebanese architect driven from home by a talking Israeli drone

WBUR
Published November 20, 2025 at 11:49 AM EST

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza killed more than 30 people and injured dozens of others on Wednesday night, according to the Gaza health ministry.

Israel’s military says gunmen fired on its soldiers. That’s despite an ongoing ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Israel also has a ceasefire with Hezbollah in Lebanon, but it has continued drone strikes and other attacks along Lebanon’s southern border.

Israel says the attacks are to prevent Hezbollah from regrouping. And while most drones have carried out surveillance or dropped explosives, one recent drone flight took a surreal turn.

NPR’s Jane Arraf reports from south Lebanon.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Tags
NPR News
Local news is powered by listeners like you
Help us continue our comprehensive coverage of the Delmarva Peninsula and the mentoring of the broadcasters and journalists of tomorrow by becoming a sustaining member of Delmarva Public Media
Become a Program Partner