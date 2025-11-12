CONTACT US

© 2025 Delmarva Public Media
A service of Salisbury University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support Provided By: (Sponsored Content)

Kansas county pays out $3 million for newspaper raid

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 12, 2025 at 11:58 AM EST

Marion County — the rural county involved in a raid on its local newspaper in 2023 — has agreed to pay a cumulative $3 million to those caught up in the raid. Other court cases are ongoing.

Eric Meyer, editor and publisher of the Marion County Record, had his home raided in the search. The newspaper offices and the home of a local council member were also raided.

Meyer joins host Scott Tong to share the latest developments.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Tags
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom
Local news is powered by listeners like you
Help us continue our comprehensive coverage of the Delmarva Peninsula and the mentoring of the broadcasters and journalists of tomorrow by becoming a sustaining member of Delmarva Public Media
Become a Program Partner