CONTACT US

© 2025 Delmarva Public Media
A service of Salisbury University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support Provided By: (Sponsored Content)

Recruiting companies are starting to hold job interviews using AI

By Wailin Wong,
Adrian Ma
Published November 7, 2025 at 4:37 PM EST

Companies have begun using AI to interview potential employees, and a new study shows a number of job candidates may prefer being interviewed by AI.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Wailin Wong
Wailin Wong is a long-time business and economics journalist who's reported from a Chilean mountaintop, an embalming fluid factory and lots of places in between. She is a host of The Indicator from Planet Money. Previously, she launched and co-hosted two branded podcasts for a software company and covered tech and startups for the Chicago Tribune. Wailin started her career as a correspondent for Dow Jones Newswires in Buenos Aires. In her spare time, she plays violin in one of the oldest community orchestras in the U.S.
Adrian Ma
Adrian Ma covers work, money and other "business-ish" for NPR's daily economics podcast The Indicator from Planet Money.
See stories by Adrian Ma
Local news is powered by listeners like you
Help us continue our comprehensive coverage of the Delmarva Peninsula and the mentoring of the broadcasters and journalists of tomorrow by becoming a sustaining member of Delmarva Public Media
Become a Program Partner