White House pushes back on Epstein 'birthday book' revelations

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 9, 2025 at 11:51 AM EDT

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Washington Post reporter Kadia Goba about the fallout from the latest revelations about the one-time friendship between President Trump and Jeffrey Epstein before the former became a politician and the latter became a convicted sex offender.

Congressional Democrats have released a lewd drawing sent by Trump to Epstein for his 50th birthday, which Trump denies drawing.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

