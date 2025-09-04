Literary center named for author Larry McMurtry honors hometown son

Earlier this year, the Larry McMurtry Literary Center opened in his hometown of Archer City, Texas, and is now bringing aspiring authors and rare book buyers from around the world to this one-stoplight town. The sleepy ranching community is hoping its favorite son brings some needed energy, while scholars of the Pulitzer-winning Western novelist (Lonesome Dove) expect the new center to generate long-overdue interest in his literary legacy.

