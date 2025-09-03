CONTACT US

© 2025 Delmarva Public Media
A service of Salisbury University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support Provided By: (Sponsored Content)

A doctor answers your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine

By Juana Summers,
Brianna ScottCourtney Dorning
Published September 3, 2025 at 4:41 PM EDT

NPR's Juana Summers talks with infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Chin-Hong about the new rules regarding access to COVID-19 vaccines.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
See stories by Juana Summers
Brianna Scott
Brianna Scott is currently a producer at the Consider This podcast.
See stories by Brianna Scott
Courtney Dorning
Courtney Dorning has been a Senior Editor for NPR's All Things Considered since November 2018. In that role, she's the lead editor for the daily show. Dorning is responsible for newsmaker interviews, lead news segments and the small, quirky features that are a hallmark of the network's flagship afternoon magazine program.
See stories by Courtney Dorning